Petrobras (PBR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $13.88, indicating a +1.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 8.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Petrobras in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 35.43% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $22.63 billion, indicating a 16.5% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Petrobras. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.21% lower. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Petrobras's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.57. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 4.72.
We can also see that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.17 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, positioning it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.