Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) closed at $11.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
The shipping company's stock has dropped by 7.67% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.33, marking a 47.62% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $53.93 million, reflecting a 17.93% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.28% lower. Currently, Ardmore Shipping is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Ardmore Shipping is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.92.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 241, this industry ranks in the bottom 4% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.