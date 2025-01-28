We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Blue Bird (BLBD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Blue Bird (BLBD - Free Report) standing at $38.07, reflecting a +1.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
Shares of the school bus maker witnessed a loss of 4.92% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 8.85% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 5, 2025. On that day, Blue Bird is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.79%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $355 million, showing a 11.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.14% and +10.97%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Blue Bird currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Blue Bird is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.09, so one might conclude that Blue Bird is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, BLBD's PEG ratio is currently 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.