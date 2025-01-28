We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gained Today
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.87, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.07%.
Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 0.27% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 38.36% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $291.96 million, up 10.82% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.04% higher. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Star Bulk Carriers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.92 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.