Sony (SONY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Sony (SONY - Free Report) closed at $21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 2.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sony in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.26, indicating a 35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.32 billion, showing a 4.19% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $83.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.17% and -1.48%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.25% higher. As of now, Sony holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sony has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.29.
Investors should also note that SONY has a PEG ratio of 12.97 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Audio Video Production stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 12.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
