Why Vital Farms (VITL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
In the latest market close, Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) reached $42.37, with a -1.78% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vital Farms in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting a 11.76% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $160.4 million, up 18.11% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Vital Farms presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Vital Farms is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.37.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.