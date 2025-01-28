We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ConocoPhillips (COP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $102.69, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.
The the stock of energy company has risen by 5.07% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.89, marking a 21.25% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.72 billion, indicating a 3.84% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.08% upward. At present, ConocoPhillips boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note ConocoPhillips's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.91 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
