We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) closed at $46.29, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
The the stock of poultry producer has fallen by 0.76% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.99% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 12, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, up 91.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Pilgrim's Pride possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.61. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.03.
It is also worth noting that PPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.85 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.