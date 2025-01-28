We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But APA (APA) Gained Today
The latest trading session saw APA (APA - Free Report) ending at $23.38, denoting a +0.26% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
The oil and natural gas producer's shares have seen an increase of 5.57% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of APA in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 12.17% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.31 billion, indicating a 21.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for APA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.97% higher within the past month. As of now, APA holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, APA is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.45 of its industry.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.