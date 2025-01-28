See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $1.67, indicating a -1.18% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.
Shares of the maker of genetic analysis technology witnessed a loss of 9.14% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pacific Biosciences of California in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Pacific Biosciences of California is projected to report earnings of -$0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.93%.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pacific Biosciences of California presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.