Why the Market Dipped But Sunoco LP (SUN) Gained Today
The most recent trading session ended with Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) standing at $55.82, reflecting a +0.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.
Shares of the master limited partnership have appreciated by 8.5% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 11, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.46, indicating a 264% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.74 billion, indicating a 1.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sunoco LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.13.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.