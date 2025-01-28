We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Teladoc (TDOC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $10.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.
Shares of the telehealth services provider witnessed a gain of 6.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Teladoc in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.21, signifying a 23.53% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $640.06 million, down 3.1% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.46% decrease. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.