Hershey (HSY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Hershey (HSY - Free Report) ending at $153.72, denoting a +2% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.
Shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker witnessed a loss of 12.26% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hershey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 6, 2025. On that day, Hershey is projected to report earnings of $2.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.82%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.85 billion, indicating a 7.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hershey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.57% lower. Hershey is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
In the context of valuation, Hershey is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.9. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.77.
It's also important to note that HSY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Confectionery industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.68 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.