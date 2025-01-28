We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Enviri (NVRI) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know
Enviri (NVRI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.34, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial services company had gained 23.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enviri in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 28.57% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $584.3 million, up 10.49% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enviri. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Enviri boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Enviri is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 133.86. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.76.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NVRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.