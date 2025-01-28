Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Home Bancorp (HBCP - Free Report) reported $35.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.95 million, representing a surprise of +3.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Home Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.7%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $3.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.55 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $31.59 million compared to the $30.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Home Bancorp have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

