Back to top

Image: Bigstock

German American Bancorp (GABC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, German American Bancorp (GABC - Free Report) reported revenue of $65.15 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was +13.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how German American Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 53.4% versus 56% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Average Interest Earning Assets: $5.88 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.75 billion.
  • Net Gains on Sales of Loan: $0.63 million versus $0.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-interest Income: $14.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.53 million.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $52.20 million versus $50.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.34 million compared to the $3 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $51.03 million compared to the $49.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for German American Bancorp here>>>

Shares of German American Bancorp have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise