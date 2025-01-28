We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Graco's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Sales Decline 3% Y/Y
Graco Inc.’s (GGG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. The bottom line declined 20% year over year.
The company’s net sales of $548.7 million missed the consensus estimate of $554 million. The top line fell 3% year over year due to lower demand in the Industrial segment.
On a regional basis, quarterly sales generated from the Americas decreased 1% year over year. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, sales decreased 2% year over year. Sales from the Asia Pacific decreased 10% year over year.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Segmental Details of Graco
Net sales in the Industrial segment totaled $165.7 million (contributing to 30.2% of the quarter’s sales), which decreased 14% year over year. Forex woes lowered sales by 1% year over year. Our estimate for segmental net sales was $191.8 million.
Net sales in the Process segment grossed $136.1 million (contributing to 24.8% of the quarter’s sales), flat year over year. Our estimate for the segment’s net sales was $131.6 million. Core sales remained flat on a year-over-year basis.
Net sales in the Contractor segment totaled $246.9 million (contributing to 45% of the quarter’s sales), up 3% year over year. Our estimate for segmental net sales was $236.5 million. However, Core sales decreased 3%.
Graco Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Graco Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Graco Inc. Quote
Margin Profile of Graco
In the fourth quarter, Graco’s cost of sales increased 1% year over year to $269.4 million. Gross profit decreased 7% to $279.3 million and the margin declined two percentage points. Lower sales volume and higher product costs ailed the margin’s performance.
Operating income decreased 23% year over year to $130.0 million. The operating margin decreased 6.3 percentage points from the year-ago quarter. Interest expenses totaled $0.8 million compared with $0.7 million in the previous year’s quarter. The adjusted effective tax rate was 22% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 20%.
Graco’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the fourth quarter, Graco had cash and cash equivalents of $675.3 million compared with $538 million at the end of 2023.
It generated net cash of $621.7 million from operating activities in 2024 compared with $651 million in the year-ago period. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment totaled $106.7 million compared with $184.8 million in the year-ago period.
Graco paid out dividends worth $172.1 million to its shareholders in the year, up 8.7% from the previous year. It repurchased shares worth $31.4 million in the same period.
GGG’s Outlook
The company expects organic net sales to increase in the low single-digits on a constant-currency basis in 2025.
GGG’s Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has remained steady.
Enersys (ENS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.6%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for ENS’ fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has increased 8%.
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has inched up 0.2%.