Compared to Estimates, Paccar (PCAR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) reported $7.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares to $2.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68, the EPS surprise was -1.19%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paccar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Truck deliveries - Total: 43,900 compared to the 42,326 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Truck deliveries - Other: 9,300 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,463.
  • Truck deliveries - Europe: 12,300 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,316.
  • Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada: 22,300 compared to the 23,547 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales and Revenues- Parts: $1.67 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Sales and Revenues- Truck: $5.69 billion versus $5.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.
  • Sales and Revenues- Other: $2 million versus $13.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -84.4% change.
  • Sales and Revenues- Financial Services: $544.30 million versus $524.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
  • Pretax Profit- Financial Services: $104 million compared to the $109.66 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Pretax Profit- Parts: $428.20 million compared to the $393.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Pretax Profit- Truck: $502.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $622.85 million.
Shares of Paccar have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

