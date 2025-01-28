See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
After reaching an important support level, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. OMAB recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.
There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.
A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.
Shares of OMAB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 13%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that OMAB could be poised for a breakout.
Looking at OMAB's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 1 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.
Investors may want to watch OMAB for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.