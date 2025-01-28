Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Q4 Earnings

BCB Bancorp (BCBP - Free Report) reported $23.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.8%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was -44.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BCB Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.5% versus 2.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 62.1% compared to the 56.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $0.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.06 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $22.19 million compared to the $22.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of BCB Bancorp have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

