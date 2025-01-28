We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Buy Vertiv After DeepSeek Selling
This is what a gross overreaction looks like for a stock. Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) is a datacenter company that has seen organic sales CAGR of 16% over the last four years, with 960 bps of adjusted operating margin expansion. Earnings growth comes in at 52% this year and 32% next year. The stock is trading at a PEG ratio of 1.14. All signs point to great things for this stock.
Yet on Monday, after trading above $155 last Friday, the stock came down under the century mark, kissing the 200-day moving average along the way. I feel bad for the investors that might have panic sold into this one. At the surface, it looks like an incredible “Buy the dip” scenario to me. The company’s next earnings report is due out the second week of February, giving it a real chance to prove the market wrong very soon.
