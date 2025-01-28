We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
The latest trading session saw IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) ending at $38.86, denoting a +0.83% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.92% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.25, signifying a 25% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.14 million, indicating a 49.59% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, IonQ, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 144, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.