Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Read MoreHide Full Article

The most recent trading session ended with Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) standing at $16.14, reflecting a -1.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 1.48% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.35% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 18, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.35, showcasing a 2.78% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $37.45 million, indicating a 4.29% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Gladstone Commercial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.78.

Also, we should mention that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers