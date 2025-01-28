Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Boston Properties (BXP) Q4 Earnings

Boston Properties (BXP - Free Report) reported $798.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $1.79 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $795.28 million, representing a surprise of +0.37%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boston Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Parking and other (including insurance proceeds): $34.06 million compared to the $35.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hotel: $13.14 million versus $13.24 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
  • Revenue- Development and management services: $8.78 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31%.
  • Revenue- Lease: $798.19 million versus $794.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$1.45 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $0.51.
Shares of Boston Properties have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

