Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Axos Financial (AX) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) reported revenue of $307.9 million, down 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $303.64 million, representing a surprise of +1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axos Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 47.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 48.4%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.8% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net annualized charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $27.80 million compared to the $31.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $280.10 million versus $272 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Axos Financial have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

