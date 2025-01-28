We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Oneok Inc. (OKE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $100.60, demonstrating a +0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.03%.
The natural gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oneok Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, up 23.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.67 billion, indicating a 27.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Oneok Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Oneok Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.7. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.16.
We can also see that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
