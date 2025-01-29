We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Onto Innovation (ONTO) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Onto Innovation (ONTO - Free Report) closed at $183.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.03%.
Shares of the maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment witnessed a gain of 9.22% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Onto Innovation in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.39, reflecting a 31.13% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $259.43 million, indicating a 18.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Onto Innovation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.3% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Onto Innovation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Onto Innovation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.39, which means Onto Innovation is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
Investors should also note that ONTO has a PEG ratio of 0.95 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Nanotechnology was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.
The Nanotechnology industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
