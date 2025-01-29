We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The latest trading session saw Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) ending at $6.92, denoting a +1.91% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 61.54% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.86 million, down 21.6% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.24.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.