Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Princeton Bancorp (BPRN - Free Report) reported $20.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was -12.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Princeton Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.6% versus 61.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.3% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.03 million versus $2.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income: $18.01 million compared to the $19.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Princeton Bancorp have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

