Littelfuse (LFUS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Littelfuse (LFUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $529.51 million, down 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.04, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $524.33 million, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Littelfuse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $81.94 million versus $79.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Electronics: $285.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $278 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
  • Net Sales- Transportation: $161.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Electronic: $35.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42 million.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Industrial: $13.98 million versus $12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Transportation: $14.61 million versus $11.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Littelfuse here>>>

Shares of Littelfuse have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

