Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q4 Earnings

First Commonwealth Financial (FCF - Free Report) reported $120.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.66 million, representing a surprise of -0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Commonwealth Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Core Efficiency Ratio: 56.1% versus 56% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE): $10.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.97 billion.
  • Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized): 0.6% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $25.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.78 million.
  • Gain on sale of mortgage loans: $1.65 million versus $1.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gain on sale of other loans and assets: $3.08 million compared to the $1.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $95.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $97.33 million.
  • Card-related interchange income: $3.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.09 million.
  • Net interest income, (FTE): $95.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $98.38 million.
  • Trust income: $3.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.96 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $5.75 million versus $5.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Commonwealth Financial here>>>

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

