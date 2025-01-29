Back to top

Provident Financial (PFS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Provident Financial (PFS - Free Report) reported $205.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 79.4%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was -26.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Provident Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.4% versus 55.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $24.18 million compared to the $25.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $181.74 million versus $183.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Provident Financial have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

