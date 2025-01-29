We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
3 Frost Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Long-Term Returns
The Frost Bank is an affiliate of Frost Investment Advisors that offers mutual funds and other investment products to its clients, including institutions, family offices and individuals. Its advisor has a professional investment team covering energy, technology, materials and utilities sectors, and a disciplined approach to managing through market cycles. Diversification and risk and return control are offered across equity and fixed-income strategies through products for 401(k) plans, asset allocation models, and separately managed accounts. These qualities make Frost mutual funds a compelling investment option.
We have chosen three Frost mutual funds, Frost Growth Equity Investor (FACEX - Free Report) , Frost Total Return Bond Investor (FATRX - Free Report) and Frost Credit Investor (FCFAX - Free Report) , which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
Frost Growth Equity Investor invests most of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts. FACEX advisors aim to adopt a buy-and-hold strategy to keep portfolio turnover to a minimum while holding securities for the long term.
John Lutz has been the lead manager of FACEX since April 25, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp. (12.3%), NVIDIA Corp. (10.2%) and Apple Inc. (8.6%) as of July 31, 2024.
FACEX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.5% and 16.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91%. FACEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Frost Total Return Bond Investor invests the majority of its assets and any borrowing in fixed-income securities. FATRX advisors strategically purchase securities to maintain the fund's average duration within approximately four years of the benchmark's duration.
Jeffery Elswick has been the lead manager of FATRX since April 25, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (40%), Treasury Bonds (4.9%) and Treasury Bonds (3.8%) as of July 31, 2024.
FATRX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.8% and 3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.71%. FATRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Frost Credit Investor fund invests most of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by both U.S. and foreign corporate entities.
Tim Tucker has been the lead manager of FCFAX since Nov. 28, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (43.6%), Other (6%) and Cash (5.4%) as of July 31, 2024.
FCFAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.5% and 4.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. FCFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
