Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Dodge & Cox Stock Fund(DODGX - Free Report) : 0.51% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. DODGX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. DODGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.99%.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights R(GLCRX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. GLCRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 17%, expense ratio of 1.15% and management fee of 0.52%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund(VSEQX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VSEQX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund. These funds usually seek a stock portfolio of various size and style, which allows for diversification when the focus is on companies with a market cap in the range of $2 billion to $10 billion. VSEQX has an expense ratio of 0.17%, management fee of 0.16%, and annual returns of 12.18% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.