If You Invested $1000 in Roper Technologies a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Roper Technologies (
ROP Quick Quote ROP - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ROP for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Roper Technologies' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Roper Technologies' main business drivers.
Based in Sarasota, FL, Roper Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes software and technology enabled products and solutions. It caters to selected segments of a broad range of markets, which include legal, healthcare, government, food, transportation, oil & gas, medical, and other niche industries.
On a geographical basis, the company has operations in the United States (87.8% of 2023 net sales) and international markets (principally in Canada, Europe and Asia: 12.2%). Exiting 2023, the company had a global employee base of 16,800 people. The company reports under three segments namely — Application Software, Network Software and Technology Enabled Products. These segments supports the company’s diversified, niche market strategy by emphasizing business models. Application Software (51.6% of revenues in 2023) segment offers application management software, integrated security solutions, commerce platforms, and housing management systems to government contractors, professional services firms, as well as law firms. This segment includes businesses like Aderant, CBORD, Clinisys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata and Vertafore. Network Software & Systems (23.3%) offers transportation management software, broker logistics software, fleet compliance, distribution and intermodal services that are designed to serve brokers, carriers and shippers in the United States and Canada. It offers creative software technologies for design, visualization and entertainment industries. This segment is comprised of businesses like ConstructConnect, DAT, Foundry, iPipeline, iTradeNetwork, Loadlink, MHA, SHP and SoftWriters. Technology Enabled Products (25.1%) sells high-resolution cameras and sensors, rugged handheld computers and patient-centric radiotherapy solutions for medical industries. The segment includes businesses like CIVCO Medical Solutions, FMI, Inovonics, IPA, Neptune, Northern Digital, rf IDEAS and Verathon. The company's fiscal year coincides with the calender year. Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Roper Technologies a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $3,556.03, or a gain of 255.60%, as of January 29, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
The S&P 500 rose 203.06% and the price of gold increased 111.31% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are forecasting more upside for ROP too.
Roper is benefiting from strength across its segments. Momentum across the Deltek, Frontline, Strata, PowerPlan and Aderant businesses is aiding the Application Software unit. Solid momentum in the ConstructConnect and alternate site healthcare businesses are boosting the Network Software unit. Strength across the Neptune and Verathon businesses augurs well for the Technology Enabled Products unit. Roper’s bullish forecast for 2024 sparks optimism. Handsome rewards to shareholders add to the stock’s appeal too. However, rising expenses, supply-chain issues and other factors are keeping the bottom line under pressure. The company’s aggressive acquisition-focused growth strategy is raising debt levels, which might drain its profitability. Also, its significant international exposure increases forex risk.
Shares have gained 5.73% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
If You Invested $1000 in Roper Technologies a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ROP for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Roper Technologies' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Roper Technologies' main business drivers.
Based in Sarasota, FL, Roper Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes software and technology enabled products and solutions. It caters to selected segments of a broad range of markets, which include legal, healthcare, government, food, transportation, oil & gas, medical, and other niche industries.
On a geographical basis, the company has operations in the United States (87.8% of 2023 net sales) and international markets (principally in Canada, Europe and Asia: 12.2%). Exiting 2023, the company had a global employee base of 16,800 people.
The company reports under three segments namely — Application Software, Network Software and Technology Enabled Products. These segments supports the company’s diversified, niche market strategy by emphasizing business models.
Application Software (51.6% of revenues in 2023) segment offers application management software, integrated security solutions, commerce platforms, and housing management systems to government contractors, professional services firms, as well as law firms. This segment includes businesses like Aderant, CBORD, Clinisys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata and Vertafore.
Network Software & Systems (23.3%) offers transportation management software, broker logistics software, fleet compliance, distribution and intermodal services that are designed to serve brokers, carriers and shippers in the United States and Canada. It offers creative software technologies for design, visualization and entertainment industries. This segment is comprised of businesses like ConstructConnect, DAT, Foundry, iPipeline, iTradeNetwork, Loadlink, MHA, SHP and SoftWriters.
Technology Enabled Products (25.1%) sells high-resolution cameras and sensors, rugged handheld computers and patient-centric radiotherapy solutions for medical industries. The segment includes businesses like CIVCO Medical Solutions, FMI, Inovonics, IPA, Neptune, Northern Digital, rf IDEAS and Verathon.
The company's fiscal year coincides with the calender year.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Roper Technologies a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $3,556.03, or a gain of 255.60%, as of January 29, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
The S&P 500 rose 203.06% and the price of gold increased 111.31% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are forecasting more upside for ROP too.
Roper is benefiting from strength across its segments. Momentum across the Deltek, Frontline, Strata, PowerPlan and Aderant businesses is aiding the Application Software unit. Solid momentum in the ConstructConnect and alternate site healthcare businesses are boosting the Network Software unit. Strength across the Neptune and Verathon businesses augurs well for the Technology Enabled Products unit. Roper’s bullish forecast for 2024 sparks optimism. Handsome rewards to shareholders add to the stock’s appeal too. However, rising expenses, supply-chain issues and other factors are keeping the bottom line under pressure. The company’s aggressive acquisition-focused growth strategy is raising debt levels, which might drain its profitability. Also, its significant international exposure increases forex risk.Shares have gained 5.73% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.