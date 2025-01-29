Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Countdown to Intel (INTC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Intel (INTC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, indicating a decline of 77.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.77 billion, representing a decrease of 10.6% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Intel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge' should come in at $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group' to reach $7.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- All other- Other' of $154.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI' reaching $3.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services' to come in at $4.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1443.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- All other- Mobileye' should arrive at $508.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook' stands at $5.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop' will reach $2.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -31.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Other' at $364.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.4% from the year-ago quarter.

View all Key Company Metrics for Intel here>>>

Over the past month, shares of Intel have returned -1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, INTC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Intel Corporation (INTC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview