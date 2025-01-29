Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gear Up for Visa (V) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Visa (V - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, indicating an increase of 10.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $9.34 billion, representing an increase of 8.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Visa metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Service revenues' will reach $4.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Data processing revenues' will reach $4.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- International transaction revenues' should arrive at $3.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $829.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'End of Period Connections - Total transactions' stands at 63.19 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 57.47 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total volume' of $4,124.59 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,910 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Payments Volume - Europe' will likely reach $706.87 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $636 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Payments volume - Canada' at $108.83 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $103 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Payments volume - U.S.A' will reach $1,692.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,603 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Payments volume - CEMEA' to reach $208.72 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $179 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Payments volume - LAC' reaching $259.26 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $230 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Payments volume - Asia pacific' should come in at $527.24 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $525 billion.

View all Key Company Metrics for Visa here>>>

Over the past month, Visa shares have recorded returns of +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), V will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Visa Inc. (V) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview