Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Prosperity Bancshares (PB - Free Report) reported revenue of $307.61 million, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $302.8 million, representing a surprise of +1.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Prosperity Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis): 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 46.1% compared to the 46.7% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $35.08 billion versus $34.67 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $81.54 million versus $89.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $75.84 million versus $83.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio: 10.8% compared to the 10.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 16.4% versus 15.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 17.7% versus 17.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $39.84 million compared to the $37.20 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $267.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $265.02 million.
  • Net Interest Income (Tax Equivalent Basis): $268.54 million compared to the $267.12 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Prosperity Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise