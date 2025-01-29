Back to top

Image: Bigstock

General Dynamics (GD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) reported $13.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $4.15 for the same period compares to $3.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.13, the EPS surprise was +0.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how General Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Technologies: $3.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Revenue- Marine Systems: $3.96 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
  • Revenue- Combat Systems: $2.40 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
  • Revenue- Aerospace: $3.74 billion compared to the $4.20 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.4% year over year.
  • Operating earnings- Aerospace: $585 million versus $590.39 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings- Combat Systems: $356 million versus $339.99 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings- Technologies: $319 million compared to the $304.78 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings- Marine Systems: $200 million compared to the $233.51 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings- Corporate: -$37 million compared to the -$40.54 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for General Dynamics here>>>

Shares of General Dynamics have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


General Dynamics Corporation (GD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise