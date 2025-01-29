Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Navient (NAVI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Navient (NAVI - Free Report) reported revenue of $134 million, down 30.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $151.05 million, representing a surprise of -11.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Navient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin, Consumer Lending segment: 2.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
  • Net interest margin, Federal Education Loan segment: 0.4% versus 0.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Asset recovery and business processing revenue: $43 million compared to the $41.92 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Servicing revenue: $6 million compared to the $13.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Other income: $8 million compared to the $7.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income (loss)- Federal Education Loans (Core): $35 million compared to the $40.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total core other income- Other: $8 million compared to the $7.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total core other income- Consumer Lending: $1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.04 million.
  • Total core other income- Business Processing: $15 million compared to the $27.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total core other income- Federal Education Loans: $5 million compared to the $10.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income (Core): $29 million versus $75.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (Core): $134 million versus $136.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Navient have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

