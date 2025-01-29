Back to top

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Otis Worldwide (OTIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.68 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 billion, representing a surprise of +0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Otis Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Service: $2.32 billion versus $2.30 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Net Sales- New Equipment: $1.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- New Equipment: $65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.69 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Service: $572 million compared to the $571.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit- General corporate expenses and other: -$102 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$42.66 million.
Shares of Otis Worldwide have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

