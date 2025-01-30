We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Advanced Micro Devices: The Stock That Won't Go Up
As I’m digging through dozens, if not hundreds of charts today, I am coming across all types of opportunities. There are a ton of names that have retraced to support and bounced, names that are breaking through to all-time highs, and then there are names like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) ). The chart looks terrible. The only thought I have here is, do you feel like trying to catch a knife?
Every pullback in this thing has been met with even more selling. Now, we’ve got AMD below the August 2024 lows. Next stop? October 2023’s lows near $95. The 50 and 200-day moving averages have been overhead since October’s earnings report. In a world with AI-fueled speculation, you’d think AMD would be given the NVIDIA treatment, not this.
