Why the Market Dipped But Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Gained Today
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $141.11, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
The civil construction company's shares have seen a decrease of 17.08% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Sterling Infrastructure is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $533.75 million, up 9.83% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Sterling Infrastructure is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.62. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.76 for its industry.
Investors should also note that STRL has a PEG ratio of 1.44 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Engineering - R and D Services industry stood at 1.39 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.