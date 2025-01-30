We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $121.92, indicating a +2% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 12.66% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.80, showcasing an 8100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.74 billion, indicating a 33.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.57.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.