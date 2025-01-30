We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) standing at $8.15, reflecting a -1.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.48% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.45% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.66, indicating a 30.53% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.81 million, indicating a 78.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.31. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.27 of its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
