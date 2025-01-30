We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why Unity Software Inc. (U) Fell More Than Broader Market
Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.94, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 3.47% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of -$0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 252.17%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $431.77 million, indicating a 29.13% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.79% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Unity Software Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.