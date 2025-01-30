We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.02, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 2.64% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The upcoming earnings release of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.98.
Investors should also note that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.