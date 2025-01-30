We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But Tyson Foods (TSN) Gained Today
In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed at $56.60, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 1.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 3, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.48 billion, up 1.18% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.52 per share and a revenue of $54.37 billion, signifying shifts of +13.55% and +1.98%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.36% increase. Currently, Tyson Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Tyson Foods is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.05. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.05.
It is also worth noting that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Meat Products industry stood at 0.85 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, finds itself in the top 3% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.