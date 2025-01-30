We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
The most recent trading session ended with Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) standing at $29.26, reflecting a -1.01% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.
The company's stock has climbed by 24.67% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Symbotic Inc. to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $489.61 million, indicating a 32.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $2.28 billion, signifying shifts of +262.5% and +22.6%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.77% higher within the past month. Symbotic Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Symbotic Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 220.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.43, so one might conclude that Symbotic Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that SYM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.65.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.