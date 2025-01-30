We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
In the latest market close, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) reached $14.45, with a -0.76% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.4% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 25% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $282.69 million, up 17.94% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.40 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, signifying shifts of +150% and +20.93%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.43.
Meanwhile, LSPD's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.